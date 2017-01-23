The light of my life: Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata on her birthday

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu said his wife Namrata Shirodkar, who turned 44 on Sunday, is the strength and light of his life.

“My strength and the light of my life - happy birthday to my dearest wife,” Mahesh tweeted.

The duo has been married for over a decade and they have a son, Gautham, and a daughter, Sitara.

It was while shooting for the 2005 Telugu actioner Athadu that Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot.

Since her marriage, Namrata stopped acting and has been taking care of the family. She also manages Mahesh’s career which include his shooting schedule and business endorsements.

Mahesh is busy shooting for his yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

