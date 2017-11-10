The script is important: Atul Kulkarni

His debut film Hey Ram released in 2000, and 17 years later Atul Kulkarni is still considered as one of the most talented actors in the showbiz. In his cinematic journey so far, Kulkarni doesn’t want to take names and thank particular people, instead he believes every single person, he has interacted with, has touched his life. “Be it professional or personal, everyone I have met or spoken to has made a difference in my life. Every interaction teaches you something. Also, if you are someone who keeps his eyes and ears open then you are letting yourself learn so much from people around you. In these years, I have learned what to do and what not to do as well,” says Kulkarni, who was recently seen with his Rang De Basanti (2006) co-star Siddharth in the latter’s Tamil film Aval.

Having played varied characters, horror is one genre that Kulkarni hasn’t experimented much with. In Aval, Kulkarni had to explore the horror section and states that getting scared or being scary is as easy as crying or laughing. “It is an emotion at the end of the day. It is similar to every other character you play. Yes, the challenge is to ensure you get the right reaction.”

On teaming up with Siddharth after 10 years, he adds, “The entire Rang De Basanti team is in touch and we do meet often. So, it wasn’t like we were meeting after many years. It really wasn’t any different.”

Kulkarni enjoys the variation that comes with acting in multiple languages. “Honestly, the language of a film doesn’t matter, the script does. The story of a film has to appeal to me and as long as I like it, nothing else matters.”