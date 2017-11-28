Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru: Makers delete controversial scene, word regarding Bawariya tribe

The makers of Karthi’s latest Tamil outing Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, who are basking in the success and critical acclaim of the film, on Monday decided to delete a scene and a word from the film after receiving stiff opposition from a section of the audience.

The film is based on a series of heinous crimes committed during the period 1995-2005 by a group of dacoits who were believed to belong to the notorious Bawariya criminal tribe and the subsequent investigation by Tamil Nadu police. Apparently, some people have taken offense with the depiction of the Bawariya community as a criminal clan (which translates to the said word “Kuttrapparambarai”).

In a statement, the makers clarified that the film is only about various crimes that occurred during a period across south of India. The film’s intention was never to depict any single clan in a bad light. No community exists and thrives only on murder and robbery. However, since a section of people have taken offense, we, on behalf Theeran team, apologize and confirm that the controversial scene and the word used to describe Bawariya community will not be included with immediate effect in theatres and in television broadcast as well.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film features Karthi in the role of an uptight police officer. Theeran, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Abhimanyu Singh in crucial roles, has been lauded for its realistic portrayal of police drama, crime and action. Having impressed the audiences and critics, the film gave Karthi a much needed hit by striking gold at the box office.

