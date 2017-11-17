Thiruttupayale 2 trailer: Watch Prasanna, Amala Paul and Bobby Simha in their naughtiest avatar yet

Thiruttupayale 2, starring Prasanna, Amala Paul and Bobby Simha, is set to release on November 30, and the makers released the trailer on Friday. A sequel to the popular 2006 movie, Thiruttu Payale, this film is about love, affairs and infidelity.

Bobby Simha plays the cop who specialises in accumulating intelligence through tapping phone calls. Imagine his surprise, when he hears the voice of someone he knows doing the “dirty talk” over a call. The trailer highlights his reaction.

Prasanna plays the other man who seduces women with his sweet talk. He is charming, looks gentlemanly and pays attention. Isn’t that considered three secret ingredients to seduce women? Prasanna’s character does exactly that.

Amala Paul plays the role of the object of two men’s attention, but it wouldn’t be right to say that she is being objectified here. She seems to enjoy the attention, flirts with a man once her husband leaves and is seen enjoying passionate interludes with her husband as well.

Bobby Simha’s character and Prasanna’s character come face to face, spar in the rain and are seen on the opposite sides of the spectrum from the beginning. Bobby plays the serious, tough looking cop, while Prasanna is the smart, passionate professional.

While we still wait for the verdict of the film, the character arc developed by Susi Ganeshan has intrigued me. Is the conflict in the film infidelity, or is it just one of the forks of the story? We will have to wait and watch.

