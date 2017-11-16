This biopic to show how Lakshmi Parvathy ‘trapped’ NTR, Pooja Kumar to play the lead

It is three films on NTR and counting. After N Balakrishna announced a biopic on his father and Ram Gopal Varma’s version titled Lakshmi’s NTR, director Kethi Reddy Jagdeswara Reddy announced another film based on the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

NTR’s family has been against Ram Gopal Varma’s version as it will be told from the point of view of his third wife. Now, it appears Lakshmi Parvathy is against the third version of the film, which is about how NTR met Lakshmi and their life together. This film will have Pooja Kumar playing the role of Lakshmi and is titled, Lakshmi’s Veera Grandham. The director of the film Kethi Reddy also revealed that the film will show how Lakshmi ‘trapped’ NTR.

Speaking of Lakshmi opposing this version, Kethi Reddy told Deccan Chronicle, “She (Lakshmi) even called the police and threatened to commit suicide if we shoot our film. But we will go ahead with it. The shoot starts from December 1. It’s unfair that she is encouraging one person to make a film while she is threatening us. She called us and asked to remove the name Veera Grandham. But we won’t.”

However, the crew was not allowed to do research shoot in NTR’s village as the locals thought the film will shed a negative light on NTR. Kethi Reddy said, “We got permission to shoot there, but the locals assumed that we are making a film against NTR, in favour of Lakshmi. We immediately stopped shoot.”

He further explained, “They thought we were the unit of RGV’s film, so they stopped us.” The crew has also visited Lakshmi’s native village to research about her first husband Subba Rao. She was married to Subba Rao when she met NTR and it looks like the makers plan to make this the crux of their story.

Regarding the cast of this film, Kethi Reddy confirmed that he plans to rope in Mahesh Manjrekar to play NTR, and also said that he is planning to approach Sathyaraj to play Subba Rao.

Tollywood is just catching up on the biopic trend. Currently, a biopic on actor Savitri is also being made, which is titled Mahanati and has Keerthy Suresh playing the lead role.

