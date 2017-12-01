Torchlight first look: Watch a provocative Sadha in Abdul Majith’s new film

A new poster of upcoming Tamil film Torchlight was unveiled on Friday. Starring actor Sadha, the poster shows the profile of the actor from the back. In the poster, Sadha wears a white sari paired with a maroon blouse that has a plunging back. Her hair is tied in a neat bun and we can see her side profile. In the background, a sprawling city’s skyline is visible.

Provocative? Well, yes and for a good reason. The film, which is directed by Abdul Majith, tells the story of a sex worker who tries to escape from it. The story is set in 1980s.

Sadha made her acting debut in Jayam alongside Nithiin.

Sadha joins a long list of actors who haven’t shied away from playing a sex worker. In Bollywood, a number of top actors have played the role in the past including Sharmila Tagore (Mausam), Pooja Bhatt (Sadak), Kareena Kapoor (Chameli) and Vidya Balan (Begum Jaan). Down south too actors have essayed such characters with boldness. Anushka Shetty played one in Vedam, Shriya Saran in Pavitra and Charmee Kaur essayed a sex worker in Prema Oka Maikam and Jyothi Lakshmi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more