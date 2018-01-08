Touch Tesi Chudu teaser: Ravi Teja promises explosive action. Watch it here

After playing a blind man with unbelievable action skills in Raja The Great, Ravi Teja returns as a hot-headed cop in Touch Chesi Chudu, which marks the directorial debut of Vikram Sirikonda. The film’s teaser was released on Saturday and going by the visuals, it can be assured that the film will be a commercial entertainer with explosive action. The teaser gives us a glimpse of what appears to be a police attack and Ravi Teja is seen literally tossing someone towards the side as he walks stylishly -- all in slow motion -- featuring an electrifying score by Jam8.

Starring Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor as the leading ladies, the film was originally planned as Sankranti release and was later pushed to Republic Day. The makers have now locked February 2 as the release date and it might most likely have a solo release. The film marks the debut of Freddy Daruwala, who played crucial roles in Commando 2 and Force 2, as the antagonist and he’s thrilled to be part of the project. In a recent interview to a leading daily, Freddy said: “My character is not just about physical power. There is political power too. You might find my role predictable, but I will essay it differently and make it stand out.”

Touch Chesi Chudu is a joint venture of Nallamalupu Srinivas and Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Having recently wrapped up work on the project, Ravi Teja on Friday commenced work on his new project with director Kalyan Krishna.

