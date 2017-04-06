Trending: Ajith’s stylish look in Siva’s Vivegam

The first look poster of Tamil Superstar Ajith’s Vivegam, which was tweeted by the film’s director, Siva, has been retweeted more than twenty-five thousand times - which is a massive number for a regional film.

To celebrate the record, Ajith’s fans created a common tag ‘RECORD BREAKING VIVEGAM FL’ on Wednesday. Siva has now posted another exclusive image of Ajith from the film, and the actor looks super fit and carries nunchaku - a martial art weapon - in the pic.

“We are planning to release new images of Vivegam on Thursdays. Earlier released the first look poster and two more working stills on Thursdays. You can also expect something special on Ajith sir’s birthday (May 1)”, said a source close to the team.

Previously Siva and Ajith had given two hits, Veeram and Vedalam so there is a great expectation for the film among fans and trade. “Vivegam is the costliest film in Ajith’s career. The pre-release business might touch 100cr or even more, it will be second highest number for a Tamil film after Superstar Rajinikanth 2PointO”, added our source.

Read more

The film’s producer Sathya Jyothi Thiagarajan is planning to have a grand theatrical release on August 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more