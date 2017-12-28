Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins the cast of Dhanush’s Maari 2

After announcing the music composer for Maari 2, the filmmakers on Thursday finalised actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for a pivotal role in the film. She will be joining Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Tovino Thomas in the film. Director Balaji Mohan took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “The super talented @varusarath is on board #Maari2 for a pivotal role completing the casting ensemble! Exciting to see all the characters I put on paper turning into casting.”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has had a good year. Her films Vikram Vedha and Nibunan were appreciated by the critics and the audiences.

In Maari, Dhanush as a local goon with a heart of gold was paired opposite Kajal Aggarwal.The shoot for the Maari 2 is expected to begin in early 2018, by which time Dhanush is expected to wrap up his work on Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ennai Noki Paayum Thota and Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai. Like 2017, it appears that 2018 is going to be another busy year for Dhanush.

The super talented @varusarath is on board #Maari2 for a pivotal role completing the casting ensemble! 🙂 Exciting to see all the characters I put on paper turning into casting 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kqg9Hh3hrZ — Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) December 28, 2017

There is also buzz in the industry that Dhanush will be beginning work on his second film as director later in 2018. Actor Prasanna, who was a part of Dhanush’s Pa Paandi is expected to play an important role in this film too.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, is working on multiple projects. After the success of her second Telugu film, MCA opposite Nani she has signed a Hanu Raghavapudi film and will be paired with actor Sharwanand in the project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more