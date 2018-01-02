Varun Tej to star in Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi

Varun Tej will be joining the cast of Rana Daggubati’s upcoming bilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi in an unspecified role, according to a TOI report. The actor was last seen in Fidaa, which was runaway hit at the box office.

Director Prabhu Solomon was quoted as saying, “Both Rana and Varun have equally important roles. For now, the plan is to make the film in Telugu and Hindi, later dubbed into Tamil. Apart from Varun Tej, senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao has also been brought on board.”

The director also explained that the film is a tribute to the classic Rajesh Khanna film of the same name. The team will begin the shoot in Thailand in January. The first look of the film was released by Rana on New Year’s Eve. He will be playing the role of Bandev in the film.

Meanwhile, Varun is also looking forward to the release of his next Telugu film, Tholi Prema. The film is directed by Venky Atluri, in which Raashi Khanna is paired opposite the Fidaa actor. Rana is also a part of multiple projects including his Malayalam film, based on Marthanda Varma. The movie is titled Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma. He is also simultaneously working on his bilingual film Madai Thiranthu/1945.

