Velaikkaran changed me a lot as a person, says Sivakarthikeyan at audio launch

Sivakarthikeyan’s speech at the audio launch of Velaikkaran, directed by Mohan Raja, was one of the major highlights of the event, which was organized on a lavish scale in Chennai on Sunday evening. Speaking on the occasion, Siva recalled how the project materialized in the first place. “I’ve never approached any director for an opportunity. For the first time in my career, I went to a director (Mohan Raja) and expressed my interest to collaborate because of the impact Thani Oruvan had on me. People see Mohan sir as someone most suitable for doing remakes, but not many know the challenges associated with a remake. I might have turned ten remake offers because I knew I can’t do justice to the original.”

The film, gearing up for release later this month, is produced by RD Raja of 24 AM Studios. Heaping praise on his producer, Sivakarthikeyan said: “Velaikkaran is the brainchild of Raja sir and the entire team worked having placed full faith in him and the content. Raja sir deserves all the appreciation I get for my performance and character.” Velaikkaran marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Talking about the association of working with Fahadh, a proud Siva said: “He’s an international actor and I can openly admit this anywhere. To share screen space alongside him helped me perform even more effectively. We’ve become good friends and I continue to learn from him. It’ll be a special role and special film for him.”

On pairing up with Nayanthara for the first time, Siva said that he met her for the first time on the sets of Ajith’s Aegan. “Arunraja and I were supposed to play small roles in Aegan, and it’s on the sets of this film we saw Nayanthara. She then made a brief appearance in a song in my film Ethir Neechal. The next time I saw her was only on the sets of Velaikkaran. One thing that hasn’t changed about her in all these years is her punctuality. This is precisely why she has established a market for herself,” he added.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and it marks his fifth collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan. Without mincing words, Sivakarthikeyan said: “When I read memes that there’s no Sivakarthikeyan without Anirudh I can’t be happier. He has supported me so much through his music and has played a pivotal role in my growth.”

At the event, Siva caught the audience off guard when he made a breaking statement. He said he won’t endorse any brand or be part of any advertisement in the future. “Velaikkaran has changed me a lot as a person. So much so that, I have decided to not have any brand association or be part of any advertisement. It’s not that I’m against them but it’s just that I don’t want to send out wrong message people. The experience of working in Velaikkaran has been an eye-opener, and it has made me realize that I’m responsible for my actions. I have done one advertisement in the past and that’ll be the first and the last.

Talking on the occasion, director Mohan Raja said the film will be a tribute to the working class. “Velaikkaran is about the workers around us. Audiences won’t hate this film. That’s where I believe I’ve already won in this process,” he said, adding that only Sivakarthikeyan could do justice to the character he essays in the film. His character will be remembered for a long time,” he added.

