Velaikkaran music review: Anirudh Ravichander delivers a box full of surprises

Velaikkaran proves that Anirudh Ravichander can surprise you unlike any other musician. He did that successfully with Iraiva, the second single that released online on November 4 sung by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi. It was a great combination of metal and melody and I was floored. I was skeptical about the composer scoring something better in the same album, but Vaa Velaikkara is even better!

Vaa Velaikkara is a short song and Anirudh has managed to create a stunning impact. It is exciting to wait to see how Mohan Raja has visualised this song. It has to be about an uprising of sorts guessing from the lyrics. Comparing the theme of the film, this song is surely going to play an important role in the film. This also seems like an extension of the song Ezhu Velaikkara.

Ezhu Velaikkara sounds like a song set to motivate. Sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and Anirudh Ravichander it is set to a different pace and feel entirely. Vaa Velaikkara, on the other hand, somehow seems to express that the need to get up and fight now is stronger than ever.

The biggest takeaway from the album is Iraiva and Vaa Velaikkara. The two numbers are both an infusion of two genres of music, something that Anirudh has been experiment with.

Idhayane sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Neeti Mohan is a charming duet, but surely not the best from the composer.

Velaikkaran’s grand audio launch took place in Chennai on December 3. After Karuthavanlam Galeejam and Iraiva - two successful singles that were loved by fans - were released online, the entire album was released on music streaming websites.

Velaikkaran is directed by Mohan Raja and stars Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in the lead role. Fahadh Faasil will make his debut in the Tamil film industry as an anti-hero in this film. The movie is produced by 24 AM Studios and will hit the screens on December 22.

