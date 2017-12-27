Velaikkaran sets the cash registers on fire, mints Rs 30 crore in opening weekend

Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran, which revolves around the lives of blue-collared workers and how they are exploited by their employers, has taken a terrific opening at the Tamil Nadu box-office in its opening weekend. According to reliable trade sources, the film grossed a whopping Rs 30 crore in the first four days in Tamil Nadu, making it the biggest opening in Siva’s career. However, the film has to make Rs 70 crore in the state to break even and it’s not going to come easy. Good news is that shows for the film have been increase after the terrific start and this should help to sustain and go strong for a week.

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays a labourer in a factory that produces a food-based product. Apparently, Siva plays a crusader in a fight against food adulteration and in the process gets double-crossed by his best friend, played by Fahadh Faasil. In the film, which marks his Tamil debut, Fahadh plays the antagonist. The film also stars Nayanthara, who had teamed up with Siva for the first time and their combination garnered a lot of attention. Velaikkaran also stars Sneha and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

The makers are keen to release the film in Telugu as well. The dubbing process is yet to begin but director Mohan Raja strongly feels that the story is universal and audiences will relate irrespective of the language factor. Produced by 24 AM Studios, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

