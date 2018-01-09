Veteran actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani might debut with 2 States’ Telugu remake

We had already reported that the Telugu remake of 2 States, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel of the same name, has been green-lit and it’s slated to go on the floors from next month. To be directed by debutant Venkat Reddy, a former associate of hit Telugu director VV Vinayak, the film will star actor-writer Adivi Sesh, most popular for co-writing Kshanam. According to reliable sources, veteran actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani is set to make her acting debut with this project. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, our sources have confirmed the reports. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

Sometime last year, reports made the rounds that the project will be made Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. Even though Chaitanya later denied being approached in the first place, the news about him and his then girlfriend Samantha coming together for this project made quite a buzz. Last seen in Telugu comedy Ami Thumi, Sesh also has Telugu remake of Tamil film Sathuranga Vettai in his kitty.

“The project was originally supposed to happen with Naga Chaitanya. The idea was even discussed but for some reason the plan didn’t materialize. Finally, Adivi Sesh has been signed and the makers are currently on the verge of signing a heroine. The principal shooting will commence from next month or early March,” a source told Hindustan Times.

