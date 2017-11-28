Veteran Malayalam film and television actor T Vasanthi passes away

Popular Malayalam stage, TV and film actor Thodupuzha Vasanthi passed away on Tuesday, according to family sources. She was 65. Vasanthi was ailing for a while now, they said.

In a film career that began in 1975, Vasanthi has acted in over 450 films and was mostly seen doing side roles and even negative ones.

Some of her most popular films include, Yavanika, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi -- directed by Priyadarshan, Nirakootu and Godfather to name a few.

Her husband had died earlier. They did not have any children. In her over four-decade-long career, she had shared the screen space with all the leading lights of the Malayalam film industry.

However, after she was diagnosed with cancer, a few years back, she was mostly in and out of hospital and it was only after the vernacular media reported of her hapless condition, did the Malayalam film industry know about her condition.

The funeral will take place at Thodupuzha near here, her home town, on Tuesday evening.

