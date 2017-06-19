Vijay 61: First look out on actor’s birthday on June 22

The much awaited first look of Vijay 61 along with its title will be unveiled on June 22, to coincide with actor Vijay’s birthday.

While there hasn’t been an official word on the announcement yet, fans believe a major surprise is in store for them. The film marks the reunion of Atlee and Vijay after last year’s Theri. Vijay will appear in three different roles — a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician. The actor’s comic timing will be brought on screen through the magician’s role. His portions are intended to evoke laughter and lighten up the mood.

As the Panchayat head, sporting a twirled moustache, Vijay will be seen in the period portion. Those portions were completed in Chennai and Rajasthan. It’s set in the 80’s with a rural backdrop. Nithya Menen essays his the part of his heroine in the retro portion.

It’s the first time in his career that Vijay will be seen playing roles of a father and his two sons. The makers are currently shooting on a month-long schedule across various locations in Europe.

The makers had recently confirmed that the film will hit the screens worldwide in October, most likely on Diwali, as Rajinikanth’s 2.o has already backed out of the race. Being bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films, AR Rahman is composing the music. The film stars actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah as an antagonist. Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are also in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more