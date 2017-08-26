Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy defeats Vivegam at US box office

Vijay Devarakonda shot to fame with last year’s runaway Telugu hit Pellichoopulu, and it helped him earn a decent fan base among youngsters. It has all changed with his latest film Arjun Reddy, and how. Audiences feel a new star has arrived in the form of Vijay, whose image with the film has catapulted to an all new level.

Arjun Reddy, an intense, raw and honest love story between a Telugu guy and a Tulu girl, has set the cash registers ringing at the box-office in Telugu states and everywhere else as well. From early estimates, trade sources believe the film will register Rs 30 crore from Telugu states alone.

On Friday, it is said to have even surpassed Ajith’s Vivegam at the US box-office. At this rate, the film has set its eyes on $1 million and it’s going to be a cakewalk.

Made on a shoestring budget, the distributors are earning the kind of returns that Baahubali 2 fetched them and this has shocked everybody.

Two days ago, Arjun Reddy was a film barely known to a handful of people but today it has turned out to be a blockbuster and it’s purely by its good content and positive word-of-mouth. In the US, the film recovered the cost for its distributor from premiere shows.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was embroiled in lip-lock controversies even before its release. It helped in creating maximum pre-release buzz and drawing all the youngsters to the theatres on the first day.

