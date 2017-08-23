Vijay Deverakonda can’t understand why Arjun Reddy lip-lock is being termed as vulgar

Actor Vijay Deverakonda says he didn’t have any uncertainty about the lip-lock sequence in his forthcoming Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy as it was very essential from the story’s point of view.

The makers have used the lip-lock scene as a marketing ploy to create good pre-release buzz.

“The film is based on some incidents which happened in a medical college. We have given a fictional twist to some real events. This is the story of my character Arjun Reddy, who is in love and he expresses his affection through a kiss.

“We have included the lip-lock scene because the story demanded it,” said Vijay.

Vijay can’t understand why a lip-lock is being termed as vulgar.

“When people watch the film, they would understand the purpose behind the scene. He kisses her out of love and passion. I don’t understand what’s vulgar about kissing when in a relationship. It’s not like we have shot the lip-lock sequence in poor taste,” he said.

The film features Vijay as a medical surgeon and it also stars Shalini, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop and Gopinath Bhat.

“It’s an emotional love story set against the backdrop of a medical college,” he said.

Calling it a contemporary and urban love story, Vijay said the film will stand out for its very realistic treatment.

Meanwhile maverick director Ram Gopal Varma has come to the defence of Vijay and his film Arjun Reddy’s lip-lock sequence. On His facebook page, he wrote:

“I dint understand why Hanumanth Rao tore that poster..was he jealous because that beautiful girl was kissing Vijay Deverakonda or was it because HR himself would have never been kissed ? Just asking.”

Arjun Reddy, directed by Sandeep Vanga, is riding on very high expectations as it’s releasing after Vijay’s highly successful Telugu romantic-comedy Pellichoopulu.

“The success of Pellichoopulu has raised the stakes of our film and has made it big in terms of anticipation. With the release of the film’s trailer, which received tremendous response, the buzz has only multiplied,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more