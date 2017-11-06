Vijay’s Mersal emerges as the biggest Tamil grosser in Kerala

Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal continues to have its golden run at the box-office. Having become the second Tamil film after Rajinikanth’s Enthiran to storm into Rs 200 crore club, the film has now emerged as the biggest Tamil grosser in Kerala with cumulative gross of over Rs 20 crore. On Sunday, trade pundits confirmed that the film has set a new record in Kerala where Vijay’s market has now grown manifold. Directed by Atlee, the film featured Vijay in a triple role and it was produced on a lavish budget of Rs. 130 crore.

Mersal has set new records in many markets. In Malaysia, having earned 19 crore gross since its release, the film is the third biggest grosser in the country after Dilwale and Kabali. Outside India, the film has so far grossed over a whopping $14 million and has become the third biggest overseas grosser this year after Baahubali 2 and Raees. With Mersal, Vijay has expanded his base outside Tamil Nadu, with highly impressive numbers. In Chennai, it has become Vijay’s biggest grosser and continues to play to packed houses in many screens.

Following the phenomenal success of Mersal, amidst several controversies, audiences are keenly looking forward to Vijay’s next with A.R Murugadoss as they team up for the third time after Thuppakki and Kaththi. It has to be seen whether Murugadoss can bounce back from the failure of Spyder with this project. Vijay might also reunite with director Atlee, following the runaway success of Mersal. However, this project might only happen in the second half of next year. Atlee, meanwhile, is rumoured to team up with Sivakarthikeyan for a new project.

