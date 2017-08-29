Vijay’s Mersal first south Indian film to get trademarked

After becoming the first south Indian movie to get its own emoji, Vijay’s Mersal has now become the first south Indian film to trademark its title. According to a Times of India article, so far, in Kollywood, a production house had trademarked their name, but this is the first time, a title is being trademarked here. So, if anybody uses the term Mersal for commercial purposes, a part of their revenue should be paid to the team as royalty. For example, if someone decides to come up with a Mersal bubblegum, they have to pay royalty.

The trademarking the title process took the team nearly six month. This also means that there will be no more instances of people claiming that they registered the title first or the title (or part of it) belongs to them and so on.

Mersal is one of the most anticipated releases of this year and it’s slated to hit the screens this Diwali. Directed by Atlee, the film marks his second successive collaboration with Vijay after last year’s blockbuster Theri. In the film, Vijay plays triple role and he will be seen as a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Vijay’s love interests while SJ Suryah plays the antagonist. Tipped to be made on a lavish budget, the film has music by AR Rahman and has been produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

