Vijay’s Mersal gets Twitter emoji, first for a Tamil film. See it here

The makers of Vijay’s Mersal are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to creating maximum marketing buzz. After planning a grand audio launch to commemorate 25 years of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Sunday, it has been revealed that Mersal will be the first south Indian film to get Twitter emoji. While Baahubali had launched character-based stickers on Facebook, this is the first time a Tamil film will have its own emoji, and Vijay’s fans can’t stop gushing about their excitement. The emoji will be released on Saturday.

Here’s how Mersal’s emoji will look like.

Directed by Atlee, who has joined hands again with Vijay after last year’s blockbuster Theri, Mersal is gearing up for release this Diwali. The audio launch is scheduled to take place in Chennai’s Nehru stadium on Sunday and it will feature a live performance by A.R Rahman, who has composed music for the film. Apparently, the event will be conducted on a scale Tamil cinema hasn’t witnessed so far. Work has been underway at the stadium since the beginning of this week. Kamal Haasan and superstar Rajinikanth are expected to grace the occasion as special guests. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm their participation in the event.

The film features Vijay in a triple role for the first time in his career. He will be seen as a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician. He is paired with Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen in the film, which also stars SJ Suryah as the antagonist. Produced by Sri Thenandal Studios, the film will have a simultaneous dubbed release in Telugu.

