Vijay’s Mersal joins Rs 150 crore club in India, emerges as highest Tamil grosser

Vijay’s Mersal continues its successful run at the box-office, taking the worldwide gross earnings to around Rs 225 crore and emerging as the highest grossing Tamil film ever. Although superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran had grossed over Rs 250 crore at the ticket window, the film had released in three languages unlike Mersal which has released in just one language so far. The Telugu version of Mersal, which has been titled Adirindhi, is slated for release this Friday and its lifetime run will decide whether Mersal will be able to breach into the Rs 300 crore club.

Directed by Atlee, the film featured Vijay in a triple role and it was produced on a lavish budget of Rs 130 crore. Mersal has set new records in many markets. In Malaysia, having earned 19 crore gross since its release, the film is the third biggest grosser in the country after Dilwale and Kabali. Outside India, the film has reportedly collected $14 million. With Mersal, Vijay has expanded his base outside Tamil Nadu with highly impressive numbers. In Chennai, it has become Vijay’s biggest grosser and continues to play to packed houses in many screens.

Following the phenomenal success of Mersal amid several controversies, audiences are looking forward to Vijay’s next with A.R Murugadoss as they team up for the third time after Thuppakki and Kaththi. It has to be seen whether Murugadoss can bounce back from the failure of Spyder with this project. Vijay might also reunite with director Atlee following the runaway success of Mersal. However, this project might only happen in the second half of next year. Atlee, meanwhile, is rumoured to team up with Sivakarthikeyan for a new project.

