Vijay Sethupathi plays Chiranjeevi’s aide in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

We had already reported that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi plays a pivotal role in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a film which will retell the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Apparently, Vijay plays a role called Obayya, a close aide of Chiranjeevi’s character. Contrary to reports, it’s not a cameo and Vijay will be seen throughout the film alongside Chiranjeevi.

SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY First Look Motion Poster || Ram Charan | AR Rahm... https://t.co/P5WaxPrJuW via @YouTube — Prashant (@Prashantghanvat) September 18, 2017

Being directed by Surender Reddy, the film features ensemble cast includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu among others. To play the titular role, Chiranjeevi is believed to have gone on a special diet to shed some kilos and look the part. “He went on a crash diet under the supervision of a Bombay-based trainer who was flown down and worked closely with Chiranjeevi sir for over a month. He shed some weight and also worked out to look fit,” a source told Hindustan Times.

There’s been tremendous buzz for the project ever since it was announced. However, the recent exit of AR Rahman caused the team a major setback. The double Oscar-winning composer opted out of the project, citing scheduling issues and the makers are yet to find a replacement. The industry grapevine is that composer SS Thaman, who had worked on the film’s motion poster, might be signed on to work on this prestigious. Well-known lensman Rathnavelu will crank the camera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more