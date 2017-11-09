Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga completes month-long Europe schedule

Vijay Sethupathi’s next film Junga is neck-deep in work. The film’s unit finished a month-long shooting schedule in Europe on Tuesday, reports The News Minute. The team had camped in Europe and has shot at exotic locations across Europe.

The film’s leading lady Sayyeshaa tweeted to confirm the news on November 7 along with a picture of the team. The film’s team will return shoot after a short break. They will resume shoot in Chennai before leaving for Bangkok for another schedule.

Sayyeshaa posted another picture from the airport in which she mentioned that she is headed for Chennai. Accompanying her is an elderly lady, possibly her mother.

The film, produced by Vijay Sethupathi at a budget of Rs 20 crore, is the story of a local don who goes to Paris to woo his lady love. Directed by Gokul, the film is expected to complete its shooting by December. The makers expect to release the film by January next year.

According to The News Minute, the bulk of the film (about 60%) will be shot in France with some portions canned in Austria, Croatia, Bulgaria and Chennai. This is supposed to be the most expensive film in Vijay’s career. He agreed to produce it as he was impressed with the script. He has not taken any remuneration and has reportedly produced it on a profit-sharing basis.

This is the second time director Gokul and Vijay are working together, having done Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara in the past.

Junga will see Vijay in a totally new avatar. Not only will there be shades of comedy in his role, the actor will sport a clean shaven look as well.

Riding high on the success of Vikram Vedha, Vijay Sethupathi has some high profile projects in his kitty -- he will star in Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer and Chiranjeevi’s historic drama, Sye Raa Narasimha.

Saira Babu and Dilip Kumar’s grandniece Sayyeshaa, who starred in Tamil film Vanamagan, plays a girl born and bred in Paris in Junga. She made her acting debut in Telugu film Akhil, which was the launch film of Nagarjuna’s younger son Akkineni Akhil. She has been posting pictures from the Paris schedule for a while. Take a look.

