Vikram gets new teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram as birthday gift

Makers of upcoming Tamil spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram released a new teaser of the film to commemorate actor Vikram’s 51st birthday on Monday. The new teaser, which was released on Sunday evening, is a continuation of the first one released in January earlier this year. Within no time, the teaser went viral and well received by everybody.

Being made on an international scale a la the Bourne series, the film is likely to feature Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, apart from a well-known Telugu star. Reliable sources have revealed that Big B was originally considered for the role of Indian President when the film was planned with Suriya, and Gautham is really interested to revisit the idea and bring him on board. However, it’s not clearly known yet whether the veteran actor would still be interested in the project given his other commitments.

Having successfully completed the first schedule, the project is gearing up for release in August. Also starring Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh, the film also stars actor-filmmaker R. Parthiepan in a crucial role. The film will be predominantly shot in the US, in places such as Los Angeles, New York and Manhattan.

