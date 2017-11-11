Vikram offers triple treat for fans in 2018: Sketch, Dhruva Natchathiram and Saamy 2

It’s been a year without a release for Tamil actor Vikram, whose last outing was the action-thriller Iru Mugan. If you’re wondering why he didn’t have a single release this year, it is because he has been working on three projects simultaneously.

With two projects already wrapped up, Vikram has just commenced work on the highly-anticipated sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Saamy. Having shot briefly for Saamy 2, he took a break for his daughter Akshita’s wedding and is expected to commence shoot from next month.

It’s going to be a packed 2018 for the Anniyan actor as he might have three releases. While it’s confirmed that Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, in which Vikram plays a secret agent, is slated for release in April next year, it is yet to be seen when Sketch and Saamy 2 will hit the screens.

In Sketch, an out-and-out commercial outing, Vikram plays a local rowdy and is paired with Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time.

With Saamy 2, Vikram returns as the hot-headed, foul-mouthed and mustache-twirling cop Aarusaamy. It was recently revealed that Dhruva Natchathiram has been planned as a trilogy and both Gautham and Vikram are kicked about the idea.

Vikram, amidst his work commitments, will also oversee the launch of his son Dhruv via upcoming Tamil film Varma, a remake of Arjun Reddy. It is rumoured that Vikram is secretly bankrolling the project with E4 Entertainment, known for producing Malayalam films such as Ezra and Godha.

