 Vikram Phadnis' Hrudayantar to hit the screens on June 9
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
Vikram Phadnis’ Hrudayantar to hit the screens on June 9

Designer Vikram Phadnis’ debut film Hrudayantar will release on June 9. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who has a small part in the film, tweeted to inform.

regional movies Updated: Apr 11, 2017 13:00 IST
IANS
Vikram Phadnis

Vikram Phadnis is a popular fashion designer who has worked with many A-listers from Bollywood. (AFP)

Popular designer Vikram Phadnis maiden directorial venture Hrudayantar will release on June 9, actor Hrithik Roshan has announced. Hrithik, who will be seen in a cameo in the upcoming Marathi film, announced the release date on Twitter on Monday.

“So happy to announce release date of Hrudayantar film that I’m happy to be a part of! Directed by my friend Vikram Phadnis,” Hrithik tweeted along with an image which revealed the release date of the film.

The film will feature actors Mukta Barve and Subodh Bhave in the lead.

