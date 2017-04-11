Vikram Phadnis’ Hrudayantar to hit the screens on June 9

Popular designer Vikram Phadnis maiden directorial venture Hrudayantar will release on June 9, actor Hrithik Roshan has announced. Hrithik, who will be seen in a cameo in the upcoming Marathi film, announced the release date on Twitter on Monday.

“So happy to announce release date of Hrudayantar film that I’m happy to be a part of! Directed by my friend Vikram Phadnis,” Hrithik tweeted along with an image which revealed the release date of the film.

The film will feature actors Mukta Barve and Subodh Bhave in the lead.

