Vikram posts a casting call for Arjun Reddy Tamil remake Varma’s female lead. Watch video

Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake starring Dhruv Vikram is titled Varma. The female lead of the film, however, is yet to be finalised and it looks like the filmmakers are searching for the heroine. Actor Vikram, who happens to be Dhruv’s father, took to his official Instagram account to post an intriguing casting call for the female lead of the film.

He shared the video and wrote, “And.. SHE IS MISSING. If you are her or anyone who looks like her, send your pics or videos to varmathemovie@gmail.com. Can’t wait to meet you. Take your time, but hurry. #heroinesearch #castingcall #vermas#whostheluckygirl #thesearchbegins # varmathemovie #dirbala #dhruvvikram #E4entertainment. Thank you Shruti for your enchanting voice. Thanks ms AB. Sukumar Pradeep Jenifer Sathya Sukumar @shrutzhaasan @dhruv.vikram @mukeshe4e @pradeepjenifer.”

Shruti Haasan has lent her voice for the video, which also doubles up with a list of requirements of the character and its look. The remake will be directed by Bala and marks the debut of Dhruv Vikram in Tamil film industry.

The Telugu version, Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarakonda, received rave reviews.

Produced by E4 Entertainment, work on Varma is likely to begin after Bala completes work on his film Nachiyar, which stars Jyothika in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Vikram is busy with multiple projects, including Sketch and Dhruva Natchathiram. He is currently shooting for the sequel of his hit 2003 movie Saamy, which will be directed by Hari and have Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more