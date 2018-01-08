Vikram, RS Vimal team up for Rs 300 crore magnum opus Mahavir Karna

This year looks very exciting for Vikram, who has a variety of projects in his kitty. Gearing up for release this week for Pongal is his Tamil actioner Sketch, an out-and-out commercial outing. This year, he also has the sequel to his 2002 blockbuster Saamy, which is currently on the floors, and is most likely to hit the screens for Ramzan. His most anticipated release of the year will be Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, in which he plays a suave agent. On Sunday, Vikram announced the fourth project of the year. To be directed by RS Vimal, it’ll be a Rs 300 crore magnum opus titled Mahavir Karna.

Via his Instagram page, Vikram made the announcement, much to the excitement of his fans. Originally, Vimal had planned to make the film with Prithviraj and the announcement was made early last year. For the reasons unknown, the project didn’t take off for a long time and was subsequently shelved. It has now been revived with Vikram, who was last seen on screen in 2016 Tamil action-thriller Irumugan. To be predominantly shot in Hindi, it will be a multi-lingual film which go on the floors from October this year and will hit the screens in December 2019.

Actors from various industries are expected to be signed as it’ll be a pan India project. To be produced by United Film Kingdom, New York, the official cast and crew will be announced in a few weeks. Vimal is best known for directing the critically-acclaimed Malayalam drama Ennu Ninte Moideen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more