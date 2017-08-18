Vikram’s Saamy 2 to roll from September, to be shot across India

After last year’s Irumugan, Vikram has been shooting non-stop for multiple projects but he still hasn’t managed to have a release yet. Earlier this year, he began work on the highly anticipated spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram with Gautham Menon, and he also commenced shoot for Vijay Chander’s Sketch. He is yet to complete both the projects and he is all set to begin work on the third project for the year which will be Saamy 2, which reunites him with director Hari after a decade.

Vikram will return as the hot-headed, foul-mouthed and uptight cop Aarusaamy in the sequel which also stars Trisha, and it will be her third collaboration with Vikram as well as Hari. According to reliable sources from the film’s unit, the film will be shot across places such as Delhi, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Nainital and Kathmandu among other places. The supporting cast includes Prabhu, Delhi Ganesh and Soori. Harris Jayaraj has been confirmed to compose the tunes.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. Having teamed up with leading heroes such as Vijay, Suriya and Pawan Kalyan, the Remo actor is seriously on a roll and is currently the toast of the town. It is not sure whether Vikram will retain the same look for the sequel or will undergo a makeover. Speaking at the audio launch of Irumugan last year, Hari said that he had plans to make Saamy 2 much earlier but things somehow didn’t fall in place. He even said that the sequel will be bigger than the first part both in terms of scale and vision.

