Vikram’s Sketch joins the race for Pongal release, to lock horns with Suriya’s TSK

Vikram’s Sketch has joined the race for a Pongal release. Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu took to Twitter to announce that the film will release on January 12. This announcement came at a time when there were speculations that the film might back out of the Pongal release.

The film was given a U/A certificate and will also be distributed by Anthony Perumbavoor in Kerala. This film is set to give tough competition to Suriya’s film, Thaana Serndha Koottam directed by Vignesh Shivn.

After Christmas releases bombarded the theatres in Tamil Nadu, Pongal is the next big festival season for film releases. Other than Sketch and Thaana Serndha Koottam (TSK), Prabhu Deva’s Gulebhagavathi and Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Angnyaathavaasi are also set to release on January 10 on the occasion of Sankranti.

Vikram’s Sketch is directed by Vijay Chander and stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Vijay plays the role of a professional killer/abductor/thief who ‘sketches’ things to accomplish different jobs. Vikram was last seen in Iru Mugan, starring Nayanthara.

