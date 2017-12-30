Vikram Vedha, Aval to Aramm: Five Tamil films of 2017 that clicked due to content

As someone rightly pointed out, it takes the audience to make or break a film. In 2017, Kollywood saw the release of films that proved the trade wrong and worked solely due to its impressive content. A look at five such films and what made them click at the box-office and be widely accepted by audiences across all sections.

Maanagaram

One of the genuine hits of 2017; Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Maanagaram was embraced by audiences for its quality writing and captivating characters. Purely by word-of-mouth and the highly positive feedback to content, the film was appreciated for simplifying hyperlink narrative and making it accessible for the masses. Made on a shoe-string budget, the film struck gold at the box office.

Vikram Vedha

Released the subsequent week after theatre shutdown in Tamil Nadu, this Pushkar-Gayatri directed crime-thriller stunned the trade with its numbers. While most trade pundits believed the film might struggle due to low turnout, this Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer floored audiences with its content. A morality-ridden tale set against the police-gangster backdrop, the film borrowed its core idea from the popular folklore of Vikram Betaal.

Aval

This horror flick from Siddharth was smartly marketed; warning viewers to come to cinemas at their own risk and it dared them to watch the film. The idea paid off and it did wonders at the box office because it was complemented by solid content. Siddharth and Milind, as fans of pure horror cinema, create the kind of horror experience that’s original given Tamil cinema standards. But they also pay homage to the best horror offerings from the US, Japan and a variety of classics. While it’s evident some of the scenes are inspired, Aval succeeds in keeping up with the artistic and technical standards these films have set.

Aramm

If you think Nayanthara’s presence alone is enough to draw crowds to theatres, then you’re wrong because Dora, which also released this year, failed to do that. Aramm, on the other hand, succeeded in this endeavour as it couple Nayanthara’s star power with hard-hitting content and the magic worked big time. Having completed its 50th day run in select cinemas across Tamil Nadu this week, Aramm is the perfect example of content triumphing over star power.

Sathya

Despite being a remake of last year’s hit Telugu indie, Kshanam, Sibiraj’s Sathya emerged as a profitable venture purely due its strong content. A suspense drama that’s centred on the mysterious disappearance of a young girl, the film was lapped up due to its engaging screenplay and worthy twists and turns. The icing on the cake was Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar’s performance as the conniving police officer.

