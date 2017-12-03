Vimanam teaser: Prithviraj’s film is about giving wings to every creative idea. Watch video

Can I also fly like them (birds)? Asks a young boy to his father as they watch the sun go down. The father replies, “You have to wish for it. That wish has to come true.” Prithviraj starrer Vimanam is all about finding ways to make you wish come true.

The little boy then decides that there is only one way to make his wish come true. He gets ready to make a ‘Vimanam’ (plane) with spare parts lying around at a shed. He chooses the best of the greasy spanners as the shed owner tells the little boy that he must give him a free ride in the plane.

There is a problem though. The little boy can’t hear, but his parents want to get him treated in order to achieve what he wants. The child grows up to become a man who still dreams about flying. There are sketches of plane prototypes on the wall, and we see the desire to succeed in Prithviraj’s eyes. We also realise that the childhood wish has now become an obsession.

Prithviraj’s dream now includes the woman he loves. When people around him are doubtful about him succeeding, he is determined to fly with her, even if it is for just a little while.

Based on true events, Vimanam is directed by debutante Pradeep M Nair. The melodious music featured in the teaser is composed by Gopi Sunder. The film is expected to release in December, this year.

