VIP 2’s decent run at box office: Soundarya Rajinikanth writes heartfelt message

Dhanush’s VIP 2 has managed to have a decent run in cinemas, despite opening to mostly mixed reactions and reviews. On Monday, the film entered its 25th day in select cinemas across Tamil Nadu and its director Soundarya Rajinikanth was touched by the response. In a heartfelt message, she thanked everybody for making her film a success. This is Soundarya’s first live-action film since she made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan.

In her note, Soundarya wrote: “Thank you all for making our film a huge success! VIP2 will always be one of the most memorable experiences for me. Thank you Dhanush sir for having faith in me and being my mentor. Thank you Thanu uncle for always trusting me and supporting my work. Thank you Paranthaman sir for everything. Thank you Kajol maam for being a part of this film, you are so special to us. Thank you Samuthirakani anna, Vivek sir, Saranya madam, Amala Paul, Ritu, Rishi and all my cast. Thank u Sean Roldan, Sameer Thahir, GK Prasanna, Arvind Ashok Kumar, Satish, and Arasu master, Tapas Nayak, Subramaniam Shiva anna, my choreographers, costume designers, all my assistant directors and my entire crew.”

VIP 2, a sequel to 2014 blockbuster VIP, saw Dhanush return as a jobless graduate as he takes Kajol, who plays a conniving and ruthless businesswoman head on. The film was released in Hindi and Telugu as well. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a dud in both the language. In Tamil, however, it managed to break even but still failed to be as successful as the first part.

VIP 2 marks the return of actor Kajol to Kollywood after two decades.

