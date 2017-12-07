Vishal accused of threatening returning officer, tweets ‘democracy has truly lost’

Actor Vishal was all set to contest in the upcoming elections from RK Nagar but in an intriguing turn of events, his nomination has been rejected after initially being accepted. Is Vishal being set up because his opponents do not want him to hold political power? Especially now when he holds high positions at the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council and the Nadigar Sangam? Or was Vishal caught with his hand in the cookie jar?

Vishal had announced on December 2 that he would be contesting in the upcoming bypoll from RK Nagar. On Monday, December 4, the actor submitted his nomination papers and alleges that they were accepted in his presence before being rejected. The actor, who also got support from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was disheartened with the turn of events and took to Twitter to vent it out.

On December 5, the actor tweeted that his nomination was accepted. He wrote, “After much struggle, my nomination for the RK Nagar election is finally accepted.”

Not much later, the nomination papers were yet again rejected as it was revealed that two of the 10 individuals who are required to propose Vishal’s nomination and sign a document stating the same claimed that their signatures were forged.

Vishal tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Kovind to ask why his nomination was accepted and later rejected. He then wrote, “Still awaiting Democracy to lift its head up again.... God save my beloved country from this anarchy !!”

On December 7, Vishal claimed that he was informed by media that the only way to get his nomination accepted was to produce the two individuals who have signed for him. He wrote, “Alarming turn of events ! Just received info thru media that I have to produce the 2 people who supposedly alleged that their signature in my nomination for RK Nagar Election has been forged, in front of the Election Commission before 3 PM today. Less than 2 hours to do this…”

Then he tweeted, “As time passes by, Dheepan and Sumathi, who proposed my nomination are not traceable. I’m very much worried about their safety & security.... Whether I Win or Lose, Democracy truly Lost !!” And then, the entire thing takes very filmy turn. Even Vishal feels that it is a “twist of tale”.

He wrote, “Twist of Tale.... Now, Returning Officer claims that we threatened him to accept my nomination the other day… What more is to Come ?!”

Actor Vishal had also submitted an audio clip and claimed that one of the proposers, Sumathy, was forced to withdraw her support by the ruling party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The authenticity of this video was doubted by returning officer Velusamy, who then rejected it.

The symbols for the election should have been allotted by 3 pm and Thursday also happens to be the last date for candidature withdrawal. Since Vishal has failed to convince the RO and the election committee has also not interfered, he has lost his chance to contest in the upcoming elections.

