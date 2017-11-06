Vishal spearheads a noble cause; launches V Shall app dedicated to helping people

Actor Vishal is busy promoting his next release Detective, the Telugu version of his Tamil sleeper hit Thupparivaalan, slated to hit the screens this week. Amidst his busy schedule, he has taken out time for a noble initiative. The team spearheaded by Vishal and his of friends, strongly believes in giving back to the society. In a statement, he said, “Every aspect of our day to day life has been highly influenced by technology and thus become simplified. We have door to door delivery for almost everything today, be it grocery, food, apparel or furniture. At the click of a button, we can get anything we want to our door steps from any part of the world. If the same concept can be incorporated for social causes, it will change lives of millions of people across the globe.”

Here’s where V Shall, a mobile app to bridge the gap between those who want to help and those who seek comes into picture. Vishal went on to add, “For instance, if a person wants to donate from home but doesn’t know how to go ahead with the same, V Shall will provide all the information required to enable the donor to donate to a deserving person. A thorough verification process will be done by the V Shall team so that the help reaches only the genuine cases. V Shall will have verified requests from all over Tamil Nadu in different sectors especially, medical, education, farming and natural calamity among others.”

He added that once people donate to a particular cause, the donation will be accepted and will be transferred to the right person and a confirmation will be sent back along with a certificate and a thanks note from the beneficiary. V Shall App can be installed in all mobile platforms and people can browse through all requests from people from various walks of life from different parts of Tamil Nadu and help them accordingly. Vishal has also urged people to donate to Harvard Tamil chair.

