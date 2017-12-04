Vishal to contest RK Nagar bypoll, confident about political plunge

Actor Vishal has announced he will be contesting the RK Nagar bypoll. Joining the long list of Tamil actors who have successfully taken the political plunge over the years, Vishal’s decision to get into politics, especially ahead of superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, has stunned many and has also raised eyebrows over his sudden decision.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Saturday, Vishal said. “I am contesting as an independent candidate. I will state my reasons for contesting this particular bypoll after filing my nomination.” Vishal is expected to file his nomination on Monday.

Having been vocal about corruption in the industry and taking politicians head on, Vishal is hopeful of bringing about a change in his new endeavour. Vishal currently heads the South Indian Film Artistes’ Association and the Film Producers’ Council. Talking to reporters, he also said: “I’ll fight as an independent candidate. People should tell us what they want and I’d do it.” Fans are waiting for Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s reaction to Vishal’s decision.

On the career front, Vishal is currently shooting for Irumbu Thirai, which is gearing up for Pongal 2018 release. The film also stars action king Arjun in a leading role. His other major release is Sandakozhi 2, which marks his reunion with director-producer Linguswamy after a decade.

