Vivegam 1st weekend box office: Ajith’s film holds strong, fends off challenges

Make no mistake -- Thala Ajith is the boss and it stays that way. Vivegam, the ambitious new film directed by Siva and starring Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal, is showing growth by the day. The film opened to mixed reviews on August 24, 2017.

While box office data is still pouring in, the complete picture is still to emerge. However, we do have some leads that tell us a story. Despite surprise (and a stiff one) competition from Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Vivegam has maintained its upward surge.

On Monday, trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted that Vivegam has emerged as the highest grosser in Chennai city over the first weekend. He said: #Vivegam @ #Chennai City BO 1st Wknd: Thurs - Rs 1.22 Cr, Fri - Rs 1.51 Cr, Sat - Rs 1.55 Cr, Sun - Rs 1.47 Cr Total - Rs 5.75 Cr #NewBORecord.

He also tweeted that Vivegam remains on top of the all-India box office trend: Aug 24th - 27th All-India BO Top 5: 1. #Vivegam 2. #ArjunReddy 3. #AGentleman 4. #AnnabelleCreation 5. #BareillyKiBarfi.

Thala’s film was well received in many cities across south India. Bala tweeted trends in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Among the Indian films that released in the US last week, Vivegam lost to Arjun Reddy for the top slot. Bala tweeted: Aug 24th - 27th #USA Indian Movies BO Top 5: 1. #ArjunReddy 2. #Vivegam 3. #AGentleman 4. #ToiletEkPremKatha 5. #AnandoBrahma.







Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted additional data about the film’s prospects in the UK and Australia. And they look very encouraging. He tweeted that the film had made Rs 88 lakh in the UK and Rs 93.77 lakh in Australia. “Tamil film #Vivegam - UK... Fri £ 33,758 Sat £ 38,574 Sun £ 24,448 Total [incl previews]: £ 106,977 [Rs 88.16 lakhs] @Rentrak,” he tweeted.

“Tamil film #Vivegam - AUSTRALIA... Thu A$ 52,563 Fri A$ 50,103 Sat A$ 55,916 Sun A$ 26,092 Total: A$ 184,674 [Rs 93.77 lakhs] @Rentrak,” he said in another tweet.

Vivegam is a spy thriller which follows the life of an Indian Interpol officer, played by Ajith, across continents. The film has garnered praise for its stunts and sequences, which were shot in places like Bulgaria, Slovenia and Servia.

Many of the daredevil bike stunts were performed by Ajith himself. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and marks the Tamil debut of Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara.

The film got an amazing opening on Thursday, picking up Rs 25 crores on its opening day in worldwide collections. Made on a lavish budget of Rs 120 crore, the film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark soon.

On its opening day, the film broke Kabali’s record of being the best opener in Chennai city, picking up Rs 1.21 crore as against Kabali’s Rs 1.12 crore.

