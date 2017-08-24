Vivegam box office day one: Ajith film is top Tamil opener in US 

The much-awaited Ajith film, Vivegam, opened amidst fan frenzy in India. The Thursday release saw giant cut-outs of Ajith dotting Tamil Nadu with reports of early morning milk baths for the actor’s pictures coming in as well. It seems the US box office was not immune to the actor’s charm either.

Despite the film getting mixed reviews, the thriller has made a blockbuster opening in the US on the strength of premiere shows alone. Revealing the box office collection, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “2017 Top Tamil Premieres #USA: #Vivegam - $208K #Bairavaa - $81K #KaatruVeliyidai - $62K #Si3 - $42K #VIP2 - $21K #VikramVedha - $13K.” He also tweeted, “#Vivegam ‘s reported Premiere Gross in #USA for Wednesday, Aug 23rd is $208,444 [₹ 1.34 Crs] - #Thala #Ajith ‘s Highest Premiere BO in #USA.”

Meanwhile, reports are coming in that the film will get a good opening in Tamil Nadu but nothing has been confirmed as yet. The Ajith film, directed by Siva, is said to have earned over Rs 100 crore through pre-sale of rights. However, a lot depends on the word of mouth and many critics have already complained about the film’s weak story. Will Ajith’s star power be able to rescue this film?

