Vivegam day 1 box office: Ajith film beats Rajinikanth’s Kabali record in Chennai

Vivegam storm is truly here and how. The opening day box office collections of the Ajith-starrer in Chennai city, among the most important centres for Tamil films, stood at Rs 1.21 core, above Kabali’s Rs 1.12 crore opening day collections, industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted on Friday.

He also said that Thala was truly the king of openings, when it came to Tamil films. Earlier Ajith’s espionage thriller managed to open well in the US where it is said to have made $245,000 according to early estimates. This is the third consecutive collaboration between director Siva and Ajith and they have got a lot of praise to present a film on an international scale. However, reviews pointed at a lack of coherent story.

What’s more, Vivegam has been doing exceptionally well all over South India and Mumbai markets where it releases simultaneously. While data is yet to come into from these centres, the buzz is the everywhere the film opened well.

Given that Ajith has a huge and dedicated fan base in Bengaluru, the film was very well received there. Bala wrote, “Thanks to #Thala #Ajith ‘s huge & loyal fan base in #Bengaluru - Festival crowds were seen in Single Screens and ‘Plexes there.. Huge Day 1!”

Thanks to #Thala #Ajith 's huge & loyal fan base in #Bengaluru - Festival crowds were seen in Single Screens and 'Plexes there.. Huge Day 1! pic.twitter.com/O5x4GZ2TDS — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017

In Hyderabad, traditionally not a big market for Ajith’s films, it opened at no 4 spot on Thursday but moved to No 2 on Friday. “#Vivekam which opened at No.4 in Hyderabad #BMS yesterday moved to No.2 today.. Telugu Audience have given a Big thump up to #Thala #Ajith ‘s Perf..” Bala added.

In Mumbai too the film stood its ground despite films such as A Gentleman, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, also releasing. “Despite a limited release, #Thala #Ajith ‘s #Vivegam has pulled ahead of New #Bollywood releases - #AGentleman etc in #Mumbai City..” the analyst said.

Not just in India, in the US too fans have been lapping up Ajith’s latest offering. The film bettered Ajith’s own record beating his film Veeram’s record. “#Vivegam with it’s Day 1 Partial BO of $245K in #USA overtakes #Veeram ‘s Life-time BO of $243,935 to become #Thala #Ajith ‘s 4th Highest!”

