Vivegam: Kamal Haasan to watch Ajith film with Akshara who makes her Tamil debut with it
Kamal Haasan says he will be watching new Tamil film Vivegam with daughter Akshara who is making her Tamil debut with the film. She plays a hacker in this terrorism-themed drama.
Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Thursday said he will watch his daughter Akshara Haasan’s Tamil debut film Vivegam with her in the theatre.
The film, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, hit the screens on Thursday.
“Watching Vivegam today with Akshara Haasan. Looking forward,” Haasan tweeted.
Watching Vivegam with Ms. Akshara Haasan today. Looking forward. நல்ல சேதிகளே கேள்விப்படுகிறேன். திரு. அஜித்முதல் அனைவருக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள்— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 24, 2017
Akshara plays a hacker in Vivegam, which is directed by Siva and it marks his third time collaboration with Ajith after Veeram and Vedalam.
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal.
Tipped to be a spy thriller made on a lavish budget, the film features Ajith as a secret agent.
