Vivegam’s new song teaser Surviva is an instant hit with Ajith’s fans

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that ‘Thala’ Ajith’s Vivegam is among the most anticipated Tamil films. Ever since the video of the actor doing daring bike stunts were released this February, fans have been waiting with bated breath for any news about the film. The response to the teaser of the film online is a testimony to that.

Now, the makers released a short song teaser called Surviva on Thursday morning and it’s already getting traction. Sung by film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander (and shot inside a studio with him), the teaser is in English and Tamil, and quite groovy and high on energy.

The much-anticipated teaser of the spy thriller, which was released on May 11, has already garnered more than 153 million views on YouTube since its release.

The visuals look slick and Ajith’s catchphrase ‘Never, ever give up’ has already become hot among his fans. Ajith looks his stylish best in the film and has also set an example by sporting six-pack abs despite a long history of medical condition.

Vivegam has extensively been shot in Bulgaria. Slated to hit the screens worldwide in August, the film with a global backdrop is said to be made on an estimated budget of over Rs 75 crore.

Directed by Siva, he plays an Interpol officer in the film. Sporting army fatigues and a salt-and-pepper hairstyle, Ajith is seen in the midst of an action scene, with helicopters and army men in the background. Siva and Ajith have teamed up for the third time after Veeram and Vedalam. The film also introduces Vivek Oberoi to the Tamil film industry and is seen as the antagonist.

Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan play pivotal roles in the film. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Vivegam is loosely based on Liam Neeson’s Taken, according to industry grapevine.

