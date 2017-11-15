Watch: IT raid at actor Vishal’s office. Or is it?

A video surfaced on Twitter on November 15, which shows actor Vishal answering people about unaccounted cash. In the footage, we can also see bundles of Rs 2000 notes. The income tax raid had taken place on October 23 at Vishal’s production company. It was a couple of days after Vishal issued a statement in support of Vijay’s film Mersal that received backlash for criticising demonitisation.

In the video, a man asks, “Sir, how do you have so much cash that is unaccounted for.” Vishal tries to convince him by saying that the money is accounted for. Another man then says that they have checked his (Vishal) office, with his colleagues and the money is not accounted for anywhere. Then we see the man also questioning Vishal about where ‘this place’ is.

Vishal, who notices being recorded, requests the officers not to shoot anything. He is again questioned about the money and Vishal says that he has earned the money. The officer then says, “None of this is accounted for and you have also shown records as if you have taken loans. This is not a joke.” Vishal then loses his temper, asks what he can do now. That is when we see a man interrupt and tell Vishal that the director is waiting to take the shot. The man, who was questioning Vishal is apparently the makeup man on the sets and he also shows that the bundles of cash is just paper.

After what happened recently, Vishal and team have executed a great marketing ploy from the sets of his upcoming film Irumbu Thirai which also has Arjun and Samantha Akkineni playing important roles.

