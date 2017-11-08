Watch: Jyothika delivers a heartwarming speech on women in her life in this viral video

Jyothika is currently being praised for her film Magalir Mattum that ran to packed houses for more than 50 days. She was awarded for excellence in cinema at the JFW Awards 2017, which was held on September 23 in Chennai. Now, the video of her heartwarming speech at the event has gone viral. So far, it has registered over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

She received her award from the director who introduced her to the film world - Priyadharshan. She began her speech by saying that women empower women. She said, “There are many women who are behind me. First, at the age of 17 was my mother. She’s a ferocious lady. One day she told me, ‘Jo, you have to stand here and face people, face the world.I want money in your bank because if you haven’t met the right man, keep your head high and walk out of the relationship. It’s not worth it.’ Thank you to my Amma for teaching me self-worth and self-respect.”

She pointed out that it would be incorrect to say that she was brought up like a son. She said she would rather believe that she was brought up with equality.

She then thanked her mother-in-law Laskshmi Sivakumar for teaching her traditions and values and helping her balance her life. She also called Lakshami a queen who raised a prince. She said, “Only a queen can raise a prince, who is very much required today for the society. With all these cases that we are hearing, all these rape cases that is going on, it is very important that women get their husbands on the right track and bring up their children in the right way.”

She continued, “Her little son, she has raised him to be my prince charming because of whom I am here today. I very proudly say that he backs me in everything I do and that that’s because of amma.”

She also thanked her friends, Sarah and Nachi, and said they were the most important women in her life. “They are the wind beneath my wings, they make me fly and make sure I don’t land. They are my positivity, my aura, my everything.”

And lastly, she thanked God for the gift in her life. She said, “I have got a beautiful gift from God. My daughter. Her smile every morning is my empowerment. She is the one who makes me proud. And I promise this to all of you that 10-15 years henceforth, I will make sure that she stands on this dias, receiving this award.” As she said this, her daughter gave her a shy smile and Jo asked her, “We are going to be strong, right Diya?”

In the end, Jyothika also thanked her female fans who helped her break the stereotypes in the industry that women can’t work after marriage.

