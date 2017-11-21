Watch: Tamil actor Arya wants a bride, posts video on social media asking for one

Tamil actor Arya may be a big star surrounded by fans all the time, but when it comes to finding a soulmate, it is a tough road even for him. To tide over the problem, Arya took to social media and posted a video stating he is looking for a bride.

In the video, Arya says, “Last week, there was a video of me at the gym. It was a prank by my friends. But what was said is true - I am looking for my life partner. Generally, people look for their life partner through their friends, family, or through matrimonial sites. But I am not like that. I don’t have any demands or conditions. If you like me, and if you think I will make a good life partner, please call - 7330173301. This is not a joke or a prank. This is my life matter, please call at this number. Waiting for your call,” reports The News Minute.

Hi Friends 😊 Finally In search of my Life Partner 😍😍😍#MySoulmate ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zq88lIoglY — Arya (@arya_offl) November 21, 2017

Once you dial the number (given above), you are directed to an automated voice message by Arya, which then redirects you to his very own matrimonial website, www.mapillaiarya.com.

A message on the site reads:

“Are we meant to be together? Hi, I am Arya. I am eagerly looking for my soulmate. If you feel you are the one, fill the form below and include your photo or video of yourself on why you want to be my one! And here’s a tip! Making a video is the best way to show me your personality.”

There is a short form asks you to key in basic information, and a note on why the person wishes to be Arya’s life partner. And true to his video message of not having any conditions, Arya is open to single and divorced women. There is no bar on caste, religion and mother tongue either.

But before you jump to conclusion, here’s the catch -- from the terms and conditions mentioned on the web site, it looks like it is actually for a reality show, The News Minute report adds.

The Mapillai Arya entry process has its rules and regulations -- female suitors will have auditions, will be given specific tasks and short-listed suitors will have to participate in promotional activity without no money payable.

Arya, who is known for his roles in films like Madrasapattinam and Raja Rani, has two films in kitty -- Santhana Devan and Rajaratha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more