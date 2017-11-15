What I&B ministry is doing unconstitutional, unprecedented: S Durga director

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, the director of S Durga, on Tuesday said the ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is doing “unconstitutional and unprecedented thing” after his movie was banned from screening at International Film Festival of India’s (IFFI) Indian Panorama section.

Sasidharan said, “I&B Ministry is doing unconstitutional and unprecedented thing. Somebody from the ministry is intruding and removing some films without knowledge of the jury. It’s ridiculous.”

On filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s decision to resign as head of the jury of the Indian Panorama section of the 48th edition of the film festival, he terming it to be “a bold step as jury chairman”.

A scene from S Durga directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

“I censored the film and now the name is changed to S Durga. I got U/A certificate. So no controversy should have been there,” Sanal Kumar Sasidharan further said.

Sasidharan’s directed film Sexy Durga was recently changed to S Durga by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Earlier in the day, the ministry had pulled out Malayalam movie S Durga and Marathi film Nude from the film festival to be held in Goa from November 20-28.

