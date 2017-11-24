When Ashoka made Khilji apologise to Padmavati: Hilarious Bollywood memes flood Twitter

What would happen if Akbar and Ashoka were to meet Alauddin Khilji? After the countrywide protest against the release of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s Padmavati, Twitter users have found the best way to express their frustration - memes. Twitter is flooded with memes that retell history with Bollywood as its guiding light. All they needed was actors who played these characters in films and some creativity. So, from Akbar (Hrithik Roshan played the role in Jodhaa Akbar) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer in Padmavati) meeting to Khilji apologising, there are many gems floating online.

One of the best memes is of Ashoka (Shah Rukh Khan played the king in Asoka) and Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor’s character in Padmavati) forcing Khilji to apologise for hurting Karni Sena’s sentiments. There are others starring Bal Thackeray (Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Sarkar was said to be influenced by the political leader) and Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) herself.

Right wing groups have been protesting the film’s release alleging it will depict a romantic relationship between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. Makers have dismissed the claims but to no avail. The film’s release had to be deferred even as two states, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, have already banned the film.

See | Memes about Khilji and his other ‘Bollywood’ friends

Though Khilji existed, experts say there is little historical evidence for Padmavati. The film is based on a poem by the 16th century Sufi author, Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The makers of the film, Viacom, have clarified that they will release the film after CBFC grants certificate. The censor board is yet to watch the film.

