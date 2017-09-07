When rakhi threat from Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent Naga Chaitanya running to his parents

Tollywood’s cutest couple, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will wed in October this year in Goa and the interest in their relationship never seems to ebb. Their engagement in January this year and all the paraphernalia around has been avidly followed by all. Every now and then, news of their wedding preparation piques public interest.

Actor Naga Chaitanya recently revealed how he got around to telling his parents about their relationship. According to the Indian Express, he kept delaying telling his parents about their relationship and decided to talk to them only after Samantha threatened to tie a rakhi.

“We fell in love during the making of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam’s insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a ‘rakhi’ on me if I didn’t tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent,” said Naga.

The couple, who have worked together in Autonagar Surya and Manam as well, will have a Hindu and a Christian wedding. Chaitanya and Samantha have booked October 6-9 weekend for their destination wedding in Goa. Designer Kresha Bajaj will make the trousseau for the bride, comprising three outfits.

Samantha will wear a fairy-tale gown for the Christian ceremony on October 8. For the Hindu ceremony, she will appear in a special south Indian sari that was owned by Chaitanya’s grandmother D Rajeswari, wife of popular producer D Ramanaidu. She will also wear arms band, waist bands and various necklaces, mostly in diamonds and kundan.

On the work front, while Chaitanya awaits the release of his action-thriller Yuddham Sharanam, Samantha has films like Mersal (Vijay), Mahanati (Dulquer Salmaan), Rangasthalam 1985 (Ram Charan). She also has Telugu horror flick, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, where she shares the screen space with father-in-law to be Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Follow @htshowbiz for more