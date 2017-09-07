Who is Daddy’s heroine Aishwarya Rajessh?

Arjun Rampal’s Daddy will hit the screens on Friday. And while gangster films get made pretty often these days (Haseena Parkar starring Shraddha Kapoor is also up for release while Rajinikanth’s Kaala is being filmed), Daddy has got everybody excited. Be it the Twitter chatter, office discussions or views its trailer has received, something about the film has definitely come to the notice of the viewers. Is it Arjun Rampal’s raw portrayal of one of Mumbai’s most iconic gangsters Arun Gawli or is it that people expect a lot from Ashim Ahluwalia (who made Miss Lovely)? Hard to tell.

If you have seen Daddy’s trailer closely, you would have got brief glimpses of a very pretty girl. She is south Indian actor Aishwarya Rajessh.

The first time this writer took note of her is when Dhanush’s production Kaaka Muttai (Crow’s Nest) released in 2015. She was not really the subject of the story; Rajessh played mother of the two boys in the film. Playing the non-glamorous role as a slum dweller, Rajessh was spoken of in superlative terms. Her expressive eyes, for instance, was what many critics spoke of. In Kaaka Muttai, a critic raved about how she could bring in “a world-weariness that belies her years” into her protrayal and how she could play her role with “extraordinary ease”. The role fetched her many awards -- Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress (2014; Kaaka Muttai) and Best actress (Tamil) at the 63rd Filmfare Awards South.

Such high praise slowly led to one exploring her on Twitter and other social media platforms. Forget her competence as an actor, one was struck by her beauty and warm, expressive face.

Digging deeper, one found that Aishwarya Rajessh was in fact one of the best finds of Tamil cinema in recent years. Though she made her cinema debut in 2010, it was after 2012 that she really started getting noticed when she starred in a small role in Pa Ranjith’s Attakathi. As the second love interest to the film’s hero (Dinesh of Visaaranai fame), her character did not have much of an arc that say the film’s heroine Nandita had. Yet, she shown in whatever she did.

That exposure worked magic for Rajessh. The next lot of films was with the other hot discovery of Tamil films - Vijay Sethupathi. In films like Rummy and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, both in 2014, she gained from strength to strength.

Her other films, Thirudan Police (2014) and Manithan (2015) further consolidated her position as the female actor to watch out for in Tamil cinema.

As is regular with the south Indian industries, most actors work in all four or at least more than one industries. It was time for Aishwarya Rajessh to unleash her charm on the Malayalam cinema goers. In 2017, she starred with two of the best-known names among the younger lot of Malayali stars - Dulquer Salmaan (Jomonte Suvisheshangal) and Sakhavu (Nivin Pauly), with both films hitting the bull’s eye.

Now, with Daddy, Aishwarya Rajessh is all set to woo the Hindi audience. Playing the love interest/wife of Arun Gawli (Arjun Rampal) as Asha Gawli, she looks the part. Unfamiliar with Hindi or Marathi, one would have wondered how a South Indian girl would make that switch, given that her dialogues haven’t been dubbed. However, she learnt both the languages but the going was tough. A Deccan Chronicle article mentioned how she had to take 25 takes to get a shot right.

All the effort she put in clearly shows. Watch this dialogue promo from Daddy and you’ll get an idea.

As Daddy releases this Friday, here’s wishing Aishwarya Rajessh the very best.

