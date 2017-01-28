Why would I listen to a man who says he collects porn films: Pawan Kalyan on RGV

Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has finally replied to a series of tweets by director Ram Gopal Varma in which he first praised the actor but later criticised him, reports Indian Express.

At a press conference on granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, the actor-politician lashed out at Varma for interfering in his affairs. He said “I will speak about Ram Gopal Varma once and for all and put an end to this. He is a 50-year-old guy with a daughter who got recently married. Why would I listen to a man who says he collects pornographic films at this age? He talks good and ill about me. There is nothing more I want to say about him.”

Varma responded to the statement stating that he was disappointed that the actor-politician had made the matters personal. “I spoke about PK only as a fan but never spoke how his personal matters like his three marriages. I already wrote about my lifestyle and my thoughts in my book, Na Ishtam. It’s unfortunate that he didn’t understand that I spoke the truth because I like him and not because I want to criticise him,” Ram Gopal Varma posted.

As fans of @PawanKalyan that he dint come to join protest after going on raising hopes are you — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 26, 2017

In what can be perceived as an ending of an association, Varma bid goodbye to Pawan Kalyan, hinting that he would not comment on him again. “I wish him, his wife, his children, his family, his Jana Sena party and all his fans all the best..Bye,” the director tweeted.

I wish him,his wife,his children,his family,his Jana sena party and all his fans all the best..Bye — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

In a series of tweets, Varma had earlier appreciated the leadership shown by Pawan Kalyan in championing the cause of according special status to Andhra Pradesh. However, he later posted another set of tweets expressing his disappointment at his absence from the proposed silent protest rally in Vishakhapatnam.

Why is @PawanKalyan still only tweeting from far ..When is he coming to battlefield ? How can a war be won without the king leading it? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 26, 2017

A true warrior instead of with a phone from a safe distance will be with a sword in the middle of the field — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 26, 2017

Very disappointed that he stayed away after inspiring and exciting ..if he came it would have been a hit instead of failing so badly — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 26, 2017

The actor had called for a protest rally at Ramakrishna beach in Visakhapatnam on January 26 (Republic Day), on the lines of Jallikattu protest by Tamils at Marina beach in Chennai that caught nationwide attention. However, the AP government denied permission for the proposed protest. To foil it, police had imposed Section 144 of CrPc in the coastal city, banning any assembly of five or more people in an area.

